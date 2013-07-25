MUMBAI, July 25 Indian shares fell nearly 1.5
percent on Thursday to mark their lowest close in nearly two
weeks as stocks of consumer goods companies such as ITC Ltd
slumped after missing June-quarter sales forecasts, while
Hindustan Unilever fell a day ahead of its results.
ITC provisionally fell 4.7 percent, while Hindustan
Unilever Ltd ended 3.7 percent lower.
Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements Ltd slumped 10.6
percent, while ACC Ltd fell 2.9 percent after their
Switzerland-based owner Holcim announced a complex
restructuring of its two Indian units that was seen by some
analysts as detrimental to minority shareholders.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.42 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.39 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)