MUMBAI, July 25 Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent on Thursday to mark their lowest close in nearly two weeks as stocks of consumer goods companies such as ITC Ltd slumped after missing June-quarter sales forecasts, while Hindustan Unilever fell a day ahead of its results.

ITC provisionally fell 4.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 3.7 percent lower.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements Ltd slumped 10.6 percent, while ACC Ltd fell 2.9 percent after their Switzerland-based owner Holcim announced a complex restructuring of its two Indian units that was seen by some analysts as detrimental to minority shareholders.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.42 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.39 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)