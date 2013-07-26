MUMBAI, July 26 Indian shares fell on Friday to mark their first weekly fall in five as Hindustan Unilever slumped after its June-quarter sales missed forecast, while banks such as HDFC Bank fell on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review next week.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd provisionally fell 3.8 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 1.2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.28 percent, retreating for a third consecutive session after hitting its highest close since January 2011 on Tuesday.

The 50-share NSE index lost 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)