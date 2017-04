MUMBAI, July 29 India's shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than two weeks as Hindustan Unilever dropped after brokerage downgrades, while interest rate-sensitive stocks fell ahead of the central bank's policy review.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell for a second consecutive session on Monday after J.P. Morgan and Macquarie downgrade their ratings, citing the prospect of slowing revenue.

Lenders including HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India extended falls on uncertainty ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.86 percent to 19,578.03, the lowest close since July 11. The index has fallen 3.6 percent over the last four sessions until Monday.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.93 percent at 5,831.65 points. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)