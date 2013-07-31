BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 India's NSE index edged lower on Wednesday to its lowest close in a month as lenders extended recent declines on uncertainty about how long the central bank will maintain its measures to defend the rupee by raising short-term interest rates.
Yes Bank Ltd provisionally fell 7.7 percent, while IndusInd Bank Ltd ended 4.2 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.07 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.23 percent marking its sixth consecutive session of falls to its lowest close since June 27. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------