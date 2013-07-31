MUMBAI, July 31 India's NSE index edged lower on Wednesday to its lowest close in a month as lenders extended recent declines on uncertainty about how long the central bank will maintain its measures to defend the rupee by raising short-term interest rates.

Yes Bank Ltd provisionally fell 7.7 percent, while IndusInd Bank Ltd ended 4.2 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally rose 0.07 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.23 percent marking its sixth consecutive session of falls to its lowest close since June 27. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)