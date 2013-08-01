(Corrects grammar in headline)

MUMBAI Aug 1 India shares ended negative for a seventh consecutive session as infrastructure stocks such as Punj Lloyd slumped after data showed manufacturing activity shrank by the most in more than four years.

The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) , compiled by Markit, edged down to 50.1 in July from 50.3 in May.

Punj Lloyd Ltd fell 8.88 percent.

The BSE index provisionally ended 0.2 percent lower, while the broader NSE index fell 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)