UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, marking their eighth consecutive session of falls as Power Grid Corp fell after saying it would sell new shares to raise funds, while banks and consumer good companies extended recent falls.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended down 0.8 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.86 percent.
Both indexes posted their worst week since the week ended March 22.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd slumped 11.5 percent after saying it would issue 694.5 million new shares in a secondary share offering, worth 71.43 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) as Thursday's close.
State-run banks continued recent falls on asset quality concern, while Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgraded public sector lenders Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India on worries about market-to-market losses on their bond portfolios.
Meanwhile consumer goods shares retreated further from record highs hit last month. ITC fell 1.9 percent. ($1 = 60.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)
HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, with infrastructure-related stocks surging on news that Beijing plans to set up a special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei.
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash