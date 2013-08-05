MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian shares edged higher on Monday, ending an eight-session losing streak, led by recently hit banks and consumer goods shares such as ITC, while Financial Technologies also recovered from recent steep falls.

Financial Technologies (India) Ltd provisionally rose 33.6 percent after slumping 73 percent over the previous two sessions. ITC Ltd provisionally rose 0.6 percent.

The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 0.13 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)