MUMBAI, August 6 Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday as lenders such as Yes Bank Ltd fell on fears that the central bank would announce new cash-draining measures to defend the rupee after it dropped to a record low.

Yes Bank provisionally fell 9.4 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 4.1 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ended down 4.3 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 2.33 percent, marking its biggest single day percentage fall since June 20 while the 50-share NSE index ended down 2.48 percent, marking its lowest close since April 12. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)