MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian shares ended lower for the second day on Wednesday after comments by a U.S. Fed representative stoked fears the central bank could start tapering its stimulus from the next month.

The Benchmark BSE index provisionally ended down 0.46 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.53 percent.

Drugmaker Lupin fell 7.26 percent after sales growth for the April-June quarter fell to single-digit for the first time in over a year. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)