BRIEF-Subros Ltd approves NCD issue worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
MUMBAI Aug 8 India's shares rose on Thursday as Ranbaxy Laboratories surged 27.6 percent after higher U.S. quarterly sales eased some of the recent regulatory concerns about a key market for the drug maker, while a recovery in the rupee also supported the broader market.
Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd provisionally rose 27.6 percent after the drugmaker posted better-than-expected April-June sales at its U.S. unit.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.67 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.84 percent higher.
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd
Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.