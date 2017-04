MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday with defensive stocks such as ITC rising on HSBC's upgrade, while Sun Pharma surged after its June-quarter profit, adjusted for a patent suit provision, beat estimates.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 2.7 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 7.1 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.59 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.63 percent, rising for a second consecutive session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)