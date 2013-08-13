MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian shares rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday marking their biggest single-day gain in almost a month as IT shares such as Infosys rose to a 28-month high on optimism about the sector's business outlook while beaten-down lenders rose on value buying.

Additional measures by the Indian government since Monday, aimed at attracting capital inflows into a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit, were also seen boosting sentiment.

Infosys Ltd rose 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 2.9 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.54 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.55 percent, rising for a third consecutive day to mark its highest close since Aug. 1. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)