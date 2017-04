MUMBAI Aug 16 India's NSE index fell 4 percent on Friday, marking its biggest single-day drop in almost two years, as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit across the board on fears U.S. stimulus tapering would hit foreign selling.

The Reserve Bank of India's measures late on Wednesday to restrict how much its citizens and companies can invest abroad also raised fears of outright capital controls that would further undermine the confidence of foreign investors.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally fell 4.9 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 3.8 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 3.87 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 4.08 percent, marking their biggest single-day fall since Sept. 22, 2011. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)