MUMBAI, August 19 India's NSE index fell 2 percent on Monday as the rupee dropped to record lows, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9 percent with the government's measures being seen as inadequate to halt the free-fall in the rupee.

Blue chips including ICICI Bank fell nearly 4 percent on fears that foreign investors may pare their holdings in Indian stocks as the rupee hits a record low.

The broader NSE index fell 2.1 percent while the benchmark BSE index lost 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)