MUMBAI Aug 20 India's NSE index fell to its lowest close in almost a year on Tuesday, weighed down by blue chips including Sun Pharma as the rupee hit another record low and on expectations of a cut in U.S. stimulus as early as next month.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd provisionally fell 2.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 2.2 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.41 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.35 percent, marking their third consecutive day of decline. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)