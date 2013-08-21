US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent as blue chip stocks slumped on fears of foreign investor selling after the rupee hit new lows ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve report that may give details of its stimulus policy.
ITC Ltd provisionally fell 3.8 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 4.8 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.46 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.8 percent, extending their selling streak for a fourth day, after rising nearly 2 percent on RBI steps to ease cash and bond rules. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.