MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent as blue chip stocks slumped on fears of foreign investor selling after the rupee hit new lows ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve report that may give details of its stimulus policy.

ITC Ltd provisionally fell 3.8 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 4.8 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.46 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.8 percent, extending their selling streak for a fourth day, after rising nearly 2 percent on RBI steps to ease cash and bond rules. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)