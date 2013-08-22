MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian shares surged more than 2 percent on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as metal stocks rallied on China's improved manufacturing data, while blue chips rose on value buying.

Tata Steel Ltd provisionally rose 10 percent, while ITC Ltd ended 1.9 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 2.2 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage rise in nearly two months, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)