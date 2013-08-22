US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian shares surged more than 2 percent on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as metal stocks rallied on China's improved manufacturing data, while blue chips rose on value buying.
Tata Steel Ltd provisionally rose 10 percent, while ITC Ltd ended 1.9 percent higher.
The BSE index provisionally gained 2.2 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage rise in nearly two months, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: