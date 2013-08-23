MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Friday to mark their second consecutive day of gains, with beaten down bank shares such as ICICI Bank gaining on value buying, as rupee recovered after six straight days of losses.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally rose 2.1 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd ended 3.3 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.11 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)