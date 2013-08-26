MUMBAI Aug 26 Indian shares rose on Monday in a volatile session as IT stocks gained on hopes of better realisations after the rupee resumed its fall following a sharp rise in the previous session.

Sesa Goa surged a day ahead of its inclusion in the benchmark index. The stock rose 9.9 percent while Infosys Ltd provisionally ended 1.1 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent, marking their third consecutive day of gains. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)