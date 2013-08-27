MUMBAI Aug 27 India's NSE index fell as much as 2 percent as blue chip shares including HDFC Bank slumped on concerns that the passage of food security bill will weigh on the country's fiscal and current account deficits, raising fears of a sovereign rating downgrade.

The lower house of parliament approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 5.5 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 1.3 percent.

The broader NSE index fell 2 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slumped 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)