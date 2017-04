MUMBAI Aug 30 India's benchmark BSE index rose over 1 percent in a volatile session on Friday, marking its highest close in nearly two weeks, as blue chips surged tracking a rebound in the rupee for a second day ahead of April-June GDP data.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally rose 3.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 4.3 percent higher after marking its all-time high at 2,050 rupees.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.25 percent, rising for a third consecutive session, while the broader NSE index ended 1.16 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)