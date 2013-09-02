MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian shares rose on Monday to their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as some blue chips recovered from recent steep falls while ITC jumped after a UBS report said the company had raised prices for some of its cigarette brands.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 3.4 percent while Axis Bank Ltd ended 4.2 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.35 percent, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains, while the broader NSE index ended 1.38 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)