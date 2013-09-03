MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares fell nearly 4 percent on Tuesday as blue chip shares including Reliance tumbled after the Russian defence ministry was quoted by a news agency as saying it had detected two ballistic "objects" fired towards the eastern Mediterranean.

Russian radar detected two ballistic "objects" that were fired towards the eastern Mediterranean from the central part of the sea on Tuesday, state-run news agency RIA quoted the Defence Ministry as saying. The Defence Ministry declined immediate comment to Reuters.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally slumped 6.6 percent, while ITC Ltd fell 4.6 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 3.6 percent down, while the NSE index slumped 3.8 percent, losing almost the entire gains made over the last four sessions. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)