MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Wednesday on value buying in blue chip stocks after a fall of nearly 4 percent on Tuesday was seen as overdone, while IT shares surged on improving business outlook.

A sharp recovery in the rupee after suspected heavy dollar selling by the central bank was also seen helping the shares.

Among recently beaten down blue chip shares, Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally closed up 3.9 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 3.3 percent higher after making its all-time high at 2,078.80 rupees.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.8 percent, while the broader NSE index was up 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)