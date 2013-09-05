MUMBAI, September 5 India's NSE bank index surged 4.6 percent in pre-open trading after India's new central bank chief said on Wednesday he will double the overseas borrowing limit for banks which would ease liquidity pressures on banks.

ICICI bank Ltd rose 6 percent while Axis Bank Ltd rose 10 percent in pre-open trading.

Among other measures, the new central bank chief said there was a need to accelerate the working of debt recovery tribunals and asset reconstruction companies and he will encourage banks to clean up their balance sheets and commit to raising capital when necessary.

For a factbox on the measures taken by Rajan, see: