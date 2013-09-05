MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Thursday as banking stocks saw their biggest single-day gains in almost 4-1/2 years after the central bank raised overseas borrowing limits for lenders in measures unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan.

India's NSE bank index provisionally surged 9.3 percent, marking its biggest single day percentage gain since May 18, 2009, tracking as well a rally in the beleaguered rupee .

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally rose 8.8 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd surged 15.9 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally ended 2.66 percent higher after earlier rising as much as 3.3 percent, while the benchmark BSE index rose 2.1 percent higher (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)