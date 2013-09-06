MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Friday to mark their highest close in nearly a month, as bank stocks continued to rise after the central bank's slew of measures unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan, while oil and gas company ONGC rose on hopes of a diesel price hike.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally rose 7.6 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ended 5.2 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.33 percent, while the broader NSE index ends 1.44 percent higher, gaining for a third consecutive session on Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)