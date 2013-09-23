MUMBAI, Sept 23 India's NSE index fell over 2 percent on Monday, marking its second consecutive session of declines, on continued selling in rate-sensitive shares especially banks such as State Bank of India after a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday.

The NSE bank index provisionally fell 4.7 percent as State Bank of India Ltd lost 5.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd declined 4.4 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally fell 2.04 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slumped 1.88 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)