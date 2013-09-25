MUMBAI, Sept. 25 India's NSE index fell on Wednesday, led by declines in blue chip shares including Reliance Industries on caution ahead of equity derivatives expiry, although the index was seen taking support around its 200-day moving average for the second day.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 3.2 percent while cigarette maker ITC Ltd ended 1.2 percent lower.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.39 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.32 percent, marking their lowest close in a week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)