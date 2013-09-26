MUMBAI, Sept. 26 Indian shares edged higher in a volatile session on Thursday led by gains in drug maket Sun Pharma, which rose to all-time high on hopes of higher sales of a key cancer drug.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd provisionally rose 2.3 percent after earlier marking a record high at 587 rupees, while software services exporter Wipro Ltd gained 1.5 percent ahead of its inclusion in the NSE index , effective Friday.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.18 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.14 percent, taking support around its 200-day moving average for the third consecutive day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)