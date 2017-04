MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian shares fell about 1 percent on Friday as banks declined on central bank chief's comments on inflation being still high, while caution ahead of current account deficit data due on Monday also hurt sentiment.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.6 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1.5 percent lower.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.92 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.83 percent, closing below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 6. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)