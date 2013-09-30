MUMBAI, September 30 India's benchmark BSE index slumped nearly 2 percent on Monday as blue chips were hit by continued worries about the economy after the central bank this month raised interest rates, while concerns about a looming U.S. government shutdown also weighed.

The rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India on Sept. 20 cut short what had been a rally in domestic shares, although the BSE still managed to gain 4.1 percent in September, its biggest monthly advance since November 2012.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.8 percent on Friday, while the broader NSE index ended down 1.7 percent.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 4.5 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 2.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)