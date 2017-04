MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday as lenders recovered from recent steep losses after the central bank's announcement that it would purchase bonds eased concerns about the value of the sector's debt holdings.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally gained 3.5 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.2 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.76 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.87 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)