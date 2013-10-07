MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian shares provisionally ended flat for a second consecutive session on Monday as software services exporters rose ahead of their upcoming earnings results although sentiment overall was broadly cautious due to the continued U.S. budget standoff.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.5 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3.1 percent after earlier touching a record high of 2,097.70 rupees.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally ended flat, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)