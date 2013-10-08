MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian shares rose on Tuesday led by gains in banking stocks after the central bank cut an overnight interest rate on Monday, further unwinding extraordinary measures taken to defend the rupee as pressure on the embattled currency eases.

Yes Bank Ltd provisionally rose 3.6 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.29 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)