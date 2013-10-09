MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as the September trade deficit narrowed sharply, raising hopes for a significant improvement in the country's current account balance.

Lenders led gainers as the data was seen supporting the rupee and thus reducing exchange rate-led inflation pressures and the prospect of additional repo rate hikes.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally rose 2.7 percent, while Punjab National Bank ended 2 percent higher after falling as much as 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, software services exporters rose ahead of their earnings results. Infosys Ltd provisionally ended up 2.8 percent ahead of its September-quarter earnings on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.38 percent, marking its highest close since Sept. 20. The broader NSE index ended up 1.44 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)