MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian shares rose on Thursday to their highest close in nearly three weeks, as Tata Motors surged to a record high on unit Jaguar Land Rover's sales while Infosys also edged up ahead of its July-September results on Friday.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally rose 5.6 percent after making its all-time high of 373.85 rupees, while Infosys Ltd ended 1.4 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.27 percent, marking its highest close since Sept. 19. The broader NSE index ended up 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)