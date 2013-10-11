BRIEF-JSW Steel announces restructuring of subsidiaries' holding structure
* Says reorganisation plan entails capital reduction at Netherlands co level
MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent to a three-week high as technology stocks advanced after Infosys raised the lower end of its fiscal year revenue guidance, while property developers gained after the country unveiled new REIT regulations.
Infosys Ltd shares rose 4.7 percent. Although India's second-largest software services exporter posted quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates, investors cheered the change to the lower end of its revenue guidance.
Shares of real estate developers including DLF Ltd and Unitech Ltd gained after the market regulator announced draft rules to allow the establishment of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the country.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.26 percent, while broader NSE index ended up 1.25 percent higher, both marking their highest close since Sept. 19. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says reorganisation plan entails capital reduction at Netherlands co level
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction
Mar 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.38 percent on Friday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.80 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -----