* BSE index up 1.26, NSE gains 1.25 pct

* Infosys closes at highest level since Jan 2011

* Stronger global shares on hopes of US deal help markets

* Key earnings next week including Reliance, HDFC, Bajaj watched

By Himank Sharma

MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent to a three-week high on Friday as technology stocks advanced after Infosys raised the lower end of its fiscal year revenue guidance, while property developers gained after the country unveiled new REIT regulations.

Markets also found support in firming hopes of U.S. deal to ensure the country does not default on its debt, which lifted world shares for a second day and put the dollar on course for its first weekly rise in five.

India's industrial output data, due later in the day, and inflation data on Monday are keenly awaited to find more bright spots in the economy after September trade data came in better than expected.

Local shares also found strength on expectations of dollar inflows from India's inclusion in global bond indexes after Reuters reported India was in discussion to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.26 percent to close at 20,528.59 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.25 percent higher at 6,096.20 points, both marking their highest close since Sept. 19.

"Indian markets will continue to be driven by global events in the short term. If we get more clarity on extension of timeline for the U.S. debt ceiling the domestic markets will gain from the sentiment," Aneesh Srivastava, Chief Investment Officer of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said.

Infosys Ltd shares rose 4.7 percent, closing at their highest level since Jan 12, 2011. Although India's second-largest software services exporter posted a quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates, investors cheered the change to the lower end of its revenue guidance.

Infosys, whose results mark the unofficial start of India's earning season, raised the ante for other IT stocks that rose in tow, with Tata Consultancy Services ending 2.02 percent higher and HCL Technologies Ltd gaining 3.56 percent.

Investors are now awaiting July-Sept quarter results of blue chips firms to gauge how corporates have fared at a time when economic growth has slowed to its lowest level in a decade.

Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd are expected to post results next week.

Shares of real estate developers including DLF Ltd and Unitech Ltd gained after the market regulator announced draft rules to allow the establishment of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the country.

Network television company TV 18 Broadcast Ltd rose 3.6 percent after 5 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange, dealers said.

The identity of the buyers and sellers was not immediately known.

Tata Motors gained for the second consecutive day, closing 3.67 percent higher after reporting better-than-expected retail numbers for its Jaguar Land Rover business.

However, Coal India Ltd shares fell 3.88 percent after local media reported that the federal government was moving to sell an additional 5 percent stake in the public sector company, citing unnamed sources.

For additional stocks on the move double click

FACTORS TO WATCH * Optimism on debt deal sees dollar rise vs yen * Oil dips towards $111 as supply worries recede * U.S. debt deal hopes lift shares, dollar steadies * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on:

U.S. company news European company news

Forex news Global Economy news

Technology news Telecoms news

Media news Banking news

Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam and Sunil Nair)