MUMBAI Nov 11 Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday to a near one-month low after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data revived concerns the Federal Reserve would start tapering its monetary stimulus as early as this year.

Blue chips were among the worst hit, with Larsen and Toubro Ltd provisionally falling 3.1 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.3 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.8 percent while the broader NSE index ended down 0.94 percent, marking their lowest close since Oct. 17. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)