MUMBAI Nov 13 Indian shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday to their lowest close in over one month after higher-than-expected retail inflation data raised fears of a third rate hike this year.

Among rate-sensitive stocks HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.2 percent, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally closed down 0.33 percent at its lowest close since Oct. 8.

The broader NSE index ended 0.38 percent lower, to mark its longest losing streak since falling for eight consecutive days from July 24 to Aug. 2, tracking a slump in the rupee in late July. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)