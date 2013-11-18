MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, to mark their biggest single-day gain in a month, tracking gains in other Asian markets, cheered by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China.

Among blue chip shares, ITC Ltd provisionally rose 3.83 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 3.78 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.23 percent, while the broader NSE index ended higher 2.19 percent, marking their biggest single-day gain since Oct. 18. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)