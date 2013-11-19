MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session to their highest closing levels in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, as a rally in debt markets boosted banks, the biggest holders of bonds, while broader sentiment remained underpinned by global factors.

State Bank of India Ltd provisionally rose 3 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 0.9 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.13 percent, while the broader NSE index ended higher 0.23 percent, marking their highest close since Nov 6. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)