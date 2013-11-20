MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent on Wednesday, to mark their biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly 1-1/2 months, as blue chips slumped on profit-booking after three consecutive sessions of gains.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 3.3 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.46 percent, while the broader NSE index ended lower 1.3 percent, snapping their three-day winning streak. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)