MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest single-day fall in nearly three months, as blue-chip shares slumped for a second consecutive day on worries the pace of foreign investors purchases is slowing down.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 800 million rupees ($12.8 million) on Wednesday compared with more than 10 billion rupees each on Monday and Tuesday.

Among blue chips, ITC Ltd fell 2.7 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 3.2 percent.

The benchmark BSE index fell 2.1 percent, while the NSE index fell 2.2 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since Sept. 3. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)