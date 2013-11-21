MUMBAI Nov 21 India's NSE index fell over 2 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day fall in nearly two months, as blue-chip shares slumped for a second consecutive day on worries the pace of foreign investor buying is slowing down.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 800 million rupees ($12.8 million) on Wednesday compared with more than 10 billion rupees each on Monday and Tuesday.

Among blue chips, ITC Ltd provisionally fell 2.4 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 3.4 percent.

The broader NSE index slumped 2.02 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 23, while the benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)