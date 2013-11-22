MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian shares closed flat on Friday giving up earlier gains to mark their third consecutive week of losses, as concerns grow after data showed foreign investors have started cutting positions.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to snap a 32-day buying streak totalling 238.84 billion rupees, exchange and regulatory data show.

Traders expect volatility to continue on caution ahead expiry of the November derivative contracts next Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.18 percent higher while the broader NSE index closed up 0.20 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)