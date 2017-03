MUMBAI Nov 26 Profit-taking in blue chips such as ICICI Bank hit Indian shares on Tuesday, reversing big gains in the previous session, while some traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord would translate into higher supplies that pressure oil prices.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.7 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 0.9 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.99 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.92 percent after gaining about 2 percent each on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)