MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian shares rose on Thursday, recovering from two sessions of falls as Power Grid Corp and other blue chips recovered from recent losses, while Dr. Reddy's gained after a rival received an import ban for a key drug from the U.S. regulator.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd provisionally ended 1.3 percent higher while Power Grid Corp of India Ltd which was among the leading decliners on Wednesday rose 2.6 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.71 percent, while the broader NSE index ended higher 0.81 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)