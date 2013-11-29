MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian shares rose nearly 1.5 percent on Friday after domestic institutional investors turned buyers on Thursday after a selling streak of at least 12 days, sparking a rally in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank.

Among blue-chip shares, Sesa Sterlite Ltd provisionally rose 4.6 percent while ICICI Bank ltd ended 3.1 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 1.19 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 1.39 percent up, also marking their biggest weekly gain of around 3 percent since the week ended Oct. 11. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)